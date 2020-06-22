Two new Tom Green County deputies sworn in Monday morning

Friends and family members joined Manuel Zavala and Timothy Mannis

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department is expanding this month by almost half a dozen new deputies.

Two of the five new deputies took their oaths today at the Tom Green County Courthouse where Judge Eddie Howard presided.

Friends and family members joined Manuel Zavala and Timothy Mannis. Mannis worked in the county jail and Zavala has a Criminal Justice degree from Angelo State University.

“They’re quality guys. Right now in law enforcement it’s a trying time. For individuals to sign up for that career, it speaks a lot to their courage and integrity. We’re thrilled to have them come on board,” said Nick Hanna, Chief Deputy for the TGCSO.

Three other new Sheriff’s Department deputies will be sworn in at the courthouse on Monday, June 29th at 9:00a.m.

