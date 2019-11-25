Two Men Charged in Weekend Stabbing Investigation at Local Bar

Two men accused of stabbing a 37-year-old San Angelo man during a weekend altercation at a local bar have been arrested. Police were alerted to the incident by Shannon Medical Center staff who called to report the victim’s injuries.

Jose Hurtado

The accused, 45-year-old Jose Hurtado and 31-year-old Arturo Sanchez-Melendez, have been charged with Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon Causes Serious Bodily Injury. The pair was apprehended at Narro’s Bar and Cantina, 1324 North Bell Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed Hurtado and Sanchez-Melendez assaulted the victim during an altercation in the parking lot just before 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Both men were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Bonds were set at $25K.

Arturo Sanchez-Melendez

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials requested that Sanchez-Melendez be placed on ‘ICE Hold’ due to his unconfirmed identity and status.

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department