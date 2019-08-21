Two large fires continue to burn in the Concho Valley

Two large fires continue across the Concho Valley. The Noelke Ranch wildfire, in Eastern Irion County, was reported Tuesday afternoon and has grown overnight to about 3,550 acres. The fire is only 25% contained as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Texas A&M Forest Service, Dove Creek VFD, Irion County Sheriff and others have been responding to the fire with personnel, heavy equipment, and aircraft. A large fire retardant aircraft came in from an Austin base to aid with the growing fire.

The uncontrolled fire continues at the Rocking Chair Ranch in Southern Tom Green County. Volunteer fire departments continue to be on the scene to combat the fire. According to the Texas Forest Service, the fire has expanded from roughly 400 to 3,250 acres. it has impacted roughly 400 acres and is now 50% contained. It is currently 75% contained.

We will continue to bring updated information on both fires once it becomes available.

