Twin Peaks will re-open their dining room to the public on Monday, May 25th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Twin Peaks, located at 1601 Knickerbocker Road, will reopen its dining room on May 25! In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, Twin Peaks has implemented new sanitation and safety processes. Some of the new measures include:

Personal protective equipment will be provided to all employees.

All staff temperatures will be checked upon arrival.

Staff must pass a personal health and hygiene questionnaire.

Hand sanitizers will be available throughout the restaurant.

Digital menus will be offered so guests can view menus on their own device.

Contact-less payment will be available for guests to pay on their own device.

Foot-pull door opener attachments will be added to restrooms.

Guests are encouraged to look for the safety sticker of approval on all team members.

The ultimate sports lodge will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.