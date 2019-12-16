Twin Mountain Tonesman sing Christmas Carols at First United Methodist Church

SAN ANGELO, TX –

There were great crowds at this weekend’s Twin Mountain Tonesmen Christmas concerts.

The group performed at First United Methodist Church Saturday evening and late Sunday afternoon.

The Tonesman sang everything from “Silent Night” to “O Come, All Ye Faithful” – to “Little Saint Nick” and “Jingle Bells”.

They even featured the song “Believe” from the movie The Polar Express.

“Tonight was a great night. Not only were the guys singing but the audience participated, we had a sing-a-long and seeing the audience sing and sing with the Tonesmen and their faces light up and you know that the Christmas spirit has hit them and that’s what makes it all for us,” Mark Clark, Director of the Twin Mountain Tonesmen explains.

The group has been active for 40 years with its 41st show scheduled on May 23rd, 2020.

Men all ages are welcome to join.

They meet every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.