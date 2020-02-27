Allison Watkins with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Services talks with Kristen about Turf, Trees, and Tomatoes.

If you go, the event is held Saturday, February 29th from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. at the Tom Green County 4-H Building, located at 3168 N US Highway 67.

RSVPs are required, call 325-659-6528 to sign up.

