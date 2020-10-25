‘Trump Train’ and RNHA rally held in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Keep San Angelo Beautiful held a trash pick up along the Red Arroyo on Saturday, October 24. Dozens gathered at the Freddy's on Sherwood, and in other spots in town to collect trash and tidy up the community. The Buffalo Wild Wings across the Red Arroyo was the designated end point for crews of volunteers who showed up despite the crisp weather to help.

"We're trying to complete all of our different missions throughout the community," said Charlotte Anderson, Executive Director of Keep San Angelo Beautiful. "When we had our household event we did a survey and the number one priority was recycling, we had information about trees and, clean up, so that' is part of our purpose today."