‘Trump Train’ and RNHA rally held in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Over 100 people attended a ‘Trump Train’ drive and Republican National Hispanic Assembly event on Saturday, October 24. Those gathered adorned their vehicles in Trump 2020 flags and other regalia. The event gathered in the Academy parking lot on Sunset Drive before proceeding up to the San Angelo Civic Hall.
Speakers included RNHA Chair Betty Cardenas, Republican candidate August Pfluger and evangelist David Hill. Masks and social distancing were encouraged but not required. T-shirts were also sold and free food provided for attendees.