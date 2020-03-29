Tropical Smoothie to donate 100,000 smoothies nationwide to local healthcare workers and first responders

SAN ANGELO, TX – Tropical Smoothie Cafe®, a national fast-casual concept known for its better-for-you smoothies and food with a tropical twist, announced today they would donate 100,000 smoothies nationwide to local healthcare workers and first responders to help support those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In cafes across the country, the Tropical Smoothie Cafe family is working tirelessly to support our local communities, which are currently facing unprecedented hardship,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. “Our safety is dependent upon the selfless, hard work of our local healthcare workers and first responders and we want to help them in any way we can. The 100K smoothie giveaway is a simple, but impactful example of one way we can show our gratitude and bring a smile to their face – one sip at a time.”

