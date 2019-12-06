Tribute paid to 15 wounded military veterans at RiverStage

This weekend military veterans are in the Concho Valley for hunting trips donated by local ranchers.

At the Riverstage Thursday at noon, lots of people welcomed the wounded veterans to San Angelo.

The Central and Lake View bands performed during the program, meant to be a “thank you” to the veterans for their military service.

Lonestar Warriors founder Chris Gill says he can observe how the annual weekend in San Angelo helps veterans recover.

“To give back, to be able – it helps me heal every time we bring these guys out. I get to watch them heal. You know I’ve heard several stories of lives that were changed,” says Chris Gill, founder and president of Lonestar Warriors.

The veterans here this weekend are from the US Army, Air Force, and Marine Corps, and were each introduced on stage Thursday.

They’ll be hunting on local ranches through Sunday.