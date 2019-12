Jim Tufts with the Unity Spiritual Center and Brittney Jones with Concho Valley Home for Girls invite the community to come out to Winter Solstice Celebration this Saturday, December 21st at 6:00pm at the Unity Spiritual Center Oneness Park.

Join in on this fun-filled evening of light as we come together to celebrate a tradition that has been revered for thousands of years. Share a meditative lantern walk through the darkness, candles, warm drinks, music, and ceremony. There will also be a kids nature craft area!