Trash pickup delays

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Due to a higher volume of trash/recycling/bulk being picked up, trucks are having to make more runs to the landfill, causing delays in trash pickup.

If your pickup doesn’t happen at its normal time, please give the drivers some grace and wait before calling it in. If it is the end of the day and your pickup did not happen, please call (325) 481-7700.

With more people at home right now, there may be some cleaning around the house or yard maintenance but there is a limit as to how much bulk can be placed out for pickup per residence. Bulk items should be placed at least 3 feet away from the tan bin to avoid interfering with weekly trash collection. Bulk item collection amounts are limited to 5 cubic yards (roughly size of pickup bed or 15 bags of yard waste).

For a full list of of acceptable and non-acceptable items for bulk visit cosatx.us/Solidwaste.