Traffic accident at W Harris Ave and Koenigheim St.

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- A two vehicle accident occurred today at the intersection of N. Koenigheim St. and W Harris Ave.

The accident involved a Kia heading east on W Harris Ave and a Toyota Highlander heading north on Koenigheim St. The driver of the Kia failed to yield to right of way from the stop sign, crossed the intersection and was struck by the Highlander.

There were two occupants in each vehicle, none were injured.

The driver of the Kia was issued a citation for failing to yield to right of way from the stop sign.

There have been several of these over the past several days, because of the traffic light being out. The intersection is controlled by a stop sign for traffic on W Harris Ave.