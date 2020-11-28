Toys for Tots struggling to organize toy pick-up during ongoing pandemic

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The second ten hour donation drive for Toys for Tots in San Angelo took place Saturday, November 28. Nearly 100 marines, masked and gloved, were stationed across the city despite the rain and cold. Organizers say donations are always welcome, but that right now their biggest issue is with toy pick-up.

They are working with families to distribute their donations. “We’re willing to work with any families on them.” said Toys for Tots Coordinator Gypc Serna. “On whatever time they need to come in, if it’s after work or before work that sort of thing. They just need to contact us. We’ve reached out to everyone that we can so far that’s already been approved. So we’re just waiting for them to come and pick up their items. We’re not even halfway through as far as approvals are concerned; we’ve still got a lot of applications in the system.”

To apply for toys, or schedule your pick up you are asked to call 325-277-1569 or email san.angelo.tx@toysfortots.org .