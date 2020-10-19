Toys For Tots held first annual toy drive this year

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Based out of the HEB on Sherwood way and Avenue N, several marines were helping out in full force.

During this 10-hour toy drive, marines collected new unwrapped toys and monetary donations. The public also contributed by dropping off toys and other gifts. A few of those people took pictures with the marines. Toys For Tots were located at various places such as both Walmarts, both HEB’s and Central Market to name a few.

“Our marines are all masked up,” Concho Valley Toys For Tots campaign coordinator Gypc Serna said. “We’re all wearing gloves, we want to make sure that the public is safe and that our Marines are safe. Obviously many of the Marines that come here from different places, this is their first time outside of the base. So they’re enjoying it and and we’re all having a good day and this is all about the children and the 11 counties that we serve.”

There will be two more drives held on November 28th and December 5th.