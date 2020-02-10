Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on stolen jet skis

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on two stolen jet skis and trailer.

An individual was seen on camera stealing two jet skis and trailer from Family Power Sports. The individual was driving a dark colored pickup truck without a front license plate. The truck appears to have a bed cover. The jet skis were recovered at 8005 RM 853.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle or knows anything about the case, please contact Sgt. Fred Sturm with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office at 325-655-8111.