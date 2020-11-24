Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office aids in interdiction operation, 16 arrests made

The following information is from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

On November 16, 2020, through November 18, 2020, a multiple county highway contraband interdiction operation was conducted in Tom Green County. The operation was a joint collaboration between local, state and federal law enforcement partners, which included Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Angelo, Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Sutton County Sheriff’s Office, Concho County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Border Patrol, ICE-ERO, and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)-Highway Patrol. The operation resulted in ten (10) criminal arrests for federal and state law violations and six (6) administrative arrests for federal immigration violations.

The following is a summary of the arrests made:

1) Jonathon Gallegos W/M, arrested for Possession of Marijuana (<2 oz)

2) Andres Hermosillio W/M, arrested for Unlawful Carry of a Weapon and Possession of Controlled Substance (THC)

3) Rafael Camacho W/M, arrested for Possession of Marijuana (<2 oz)

4) Trevion Hogg B/M, arrested on Felony Warrant

5) Elizabeth Ruiz W/F, arrested for two (2) Coryell County, Texas felony warrants (Forgery)

6) Jameela Coleman A/F, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (<4g of Cocaine) and Possession of Marijuana (<2oz) and ICE Hold

7) Clifton Gadison B/M, arrested for Possession of Marijuana (7.75 ounces)

8) Sara Schroyer, W/F arrested for Driving While Intoxicated

9) Muhammad Mustopa, Indonesian National, arrested for Visa Overstay violation

10) Edgar Ferlando, Indonesian National, arrested for Visa Overstay violation

11) Simon Medina-Martinez W/M, Mexican National, arrested for illegal entry

12) Agustin Flores-Garcia W/M, Mexican National, arrested for illegal entry

13) Marcos Bo-Cucul W/M, Guatemalan National, arrested for illegal entry

14) Danil Garcia-Ortiz W/M, Mexican National, arrested for illegal entry

15) Venustiano Bello-Patrana W/M, Mexican National, arrested for 8 USC 1326, Illegal Re-entry after Deportation

16) Carlos Villegas-Soto W/M, Mexican National and convicted sexual offender, for 8 USC 1326, Illegal Re-entry after Deportation

17) Identification of two (2) Crip gang members

This operation was an HSI Panhandle West Texas (PWT) Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST) led operation.