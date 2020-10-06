Tom Green County Republican Party: Campaign signs have been stolen from yards, vandalized

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – Jeff Betty, Chair of the Republican Party of Tom Green County has announced that “hundreds of signs have been stolen, destroyed or vandalized here in the Concho Valley.”

The stolen or vandalized campaign signs include signs for presidential candidate and current president, Donald Trump.

Betty said in a statement, “In response the individuals seeking to support Republicans here have put their time and effort into making large wood TRUMP signs to replace those stolen and destroyed. If you have had a sign stolen or destroyed and wish to have a large wood sign placed in your yard please call and leave your name and address with a volunteer here at the Tom Green Republican Party HQ.”

Betty says that information will be forwarded to the citizens who are making the signs.

The number for the Republican Party of Tom Green County is (325) 716-1030. Betty says individuals can also message the group’s Facebook page.