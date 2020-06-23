Tom Green County receives CARES Act grant for coronavirus expenses

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tom Green County commissioners are moving ahead with money distribution from a federal CARES Act grant. Tom Green County received a CARES Act grant installment of $200,000.

“So those expenses can be anywhere from helping with payroll,” explained Rick Bacon County Commissioner for precinct 3. “Primarily, what we’ll probably use it for is going to be the expenses for all the cleaning equipment to help try to keep county facilities cleaned and wiped down. So basically anything that we do related to the covid virus will be covered by this.”

The roughly $200,000 payment Tom Green County received was towards a total allotment of a little over $1,000,000 which the county will have to pay back by the end of the year.