Tom Green County receives CARES Act grant for coronavirus expenses

Local News

Grant installments will add up to a little over $1 million

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tom Green County commissioners are moving ahead with money distribution from a federal CARES Act grant. Tom Green County received a CARES Act grant installment of $200,000.

“So those expenses can be anywhere from helping with payroll,” explained Rick Bacon County Commissioner for precinct 3. “Primarily, what we’ll probably use it for is going to be the expenses for all the cleaning equipment to help try to keep county facilities cleaned and wiped down. So basically anything that we do related to the covid virus will be covered by this.”

The roughly $200,000 payment Tom Green County received was towards a total allotment of a little over $1,000,000 which the county will have to pay back by the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

YES! We’re OPEN! Businesses Respond to COVID-19

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.