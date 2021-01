SAN ANGELO, Texas - For the week ending January 2nd, the CDC reported low or minimal flu activity in every state. Last year, flu activity was high in 33 states that week, including Texas as one of the worst. Due to the coronavirus impact in early 2021, local health experts are expecting numbers to remain low in the Concho Valley.

“It's been overshadowed somewhat by the COVID virus that's taken the limelight," Shannon Health nurse practitioner Felix Guanajuato said. "We certainly have many more COVID cases than the flu, but for every 10 COVID cases we probably see two or three flu cases.”