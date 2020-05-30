Tom Green County inmates test negative for COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Test results were received late yesterday for the three inmates at the Tom Green County Jail who were tested for COVID-19. The inmates were tested as a result of a positive test of a Tom Green Sheriff’s Office employee who may have had exposure to the inmates.

All test were negative and no inmates currently exhibit symptoms of COVID 19.

As of today, there are no pending COVID-19 cases for inmates within the Tom Green County Jail. TGSO Jail officials continue to work diligently to ensure the safety and welfare of inmates, staff, and the community.