Tom Green County Historical Commission receives Distinguished Service Award

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – According to the County Judge’s Office, the Texas Historical Commission has awarded the local Tom Green County Historical Commission the Distinguished Service Award for the 2019 year of service for going above and beyond to fulfill their preservation mission.

This award is bestowed annually and focuses on area appointees who manage “well-rounded history and preservation related programs that enrich Texas communities.”

Golda Foster, Chairwoman of the Tom Green County Historical Commission, was presented with the award at the County Commissioners meeting July 21.

“We are proud and appreciative of everything you do for our county”, Tom Green County Judge Steve Floyd said.

According to the Judge’s Office, “The dedicated men and women that serve on the Tom Green County Historical Commission have received this prestigious recognition every year for the past thirty one years.”

Texas Historical Commission Executive Director Mark Wolfe issued a statement on this award and the local commission saying, “The Texas Historical Commission could not save the real places that tell the real stories of Texas without county historical commissions. The Distinguished Service Award honors these vital partners that preserve our state’s history every day and Tom Green County Historical Commission is a deserving recipient for its local leadership and efforts.”

The Tom Green County Historical Commission, combined with local commissions throughout the state of Texas, provided more than 444,000 volunteer hours in 2019. These hours total a contribution of $11 million dollars to the state.