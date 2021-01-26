Tom Green County Health Department confirms three more deaths from causes related to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three more patients from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement released this afternoon, Tuesday, January 26, 2020.

According to the statement the patients were a woman in her 50s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 90s. All three patients were residents of Tom Green County.

So far, 266 people have died from COVID-19 related illness in Tom Green County. 171 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County, 95 were residents of other counties.

