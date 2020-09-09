Tom Green County Elections Office addresses concerns brought forward by citizens, released statement on forms being received in the mail

The Tom Green County Elections Office released a statement after many residents raised concerns about forms they were receiving in the mail.

Elections Administrator Vona Hudson addressed the issues she has been seeing.

That statement is below:

Residents of Tom Green County are being mailed blank and/or pre-populated applications for ballots by mail and voter registration applications. These forms are not being mailed by the Election office but rather by groups that are interested in helping the residents either get registered, update their registration and/or apply for a ballot by mail.

The groups mailing these forms are allowed to provide this type of form to the public but people are cautioned to ensure that they are addressed to the Election Office at 113 W. Beauregard Ave. in San Angelo, Texas and not to provide information otherwise. Caution should be exercised when providing information on Facebook or on the internet as well.

Election Administrator, Vona Hudson, advised that the election office does not mail blank forms unless requested by the voter or when trying to verify information that was provided by them. “Some forms will have the Secretary of State’s mailing address in Austin and those forms are valid as well – we just want everyone to be careful that they are not providing personal information to anyone that should not have that information.”

“I have received numerous questions about the ability of these groups to mail these forms and it is legal for them to do so because registration and vote history are public information. The groups sending these forms are simply trying to help be sure that everyone has a chance to be ready to vote in the November election,” continued Hudson. “It is not necessary to send the form if the voter is already registered unless they need to update their information or need to request a ballot by mail.” Additionally, it seems that one of the lists includes residents that are not old enough to apply for registration and even some people that are deceased.

To verify if the person is registered and/or if they have been processed to receive a ballot by mail for the November election, they can email elections@co.tom-green.tx.us or call 325-659-6541. Another way to verify registration is through Votetexas.gov but to check the information, the voter will be asked to provide specific information to ensure they are authorized to check the registration.