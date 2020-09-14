Tom Green County Elections office addresses another concern from citizens about a “ballot” received in the mail, says there is no connection to elections office

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – The Tom Green County Elections Office disbursed a press released to media outlets regarding another concern that has been brought to their attention by citizens.

The statement from the Elections Office reads:

“The election office was made aware of a mailing being mailed by the Heritage Foundation that says it is a ballot. Voters should not be confused by this document. It is not a ballot that is associated with the November 3rd election in any way. In fact the “ballot” includes donation opportunities, which further assures that it is not an official form sent by an election office.

Voters are encouraged to be cautious of any mailings they receive. Official election forms will be sent by their local election official, by the Secretary of State, or if the mailing includes a form to request voter registration and/or a ballot by mail, will include the local election official mailing address. In Tom Green County, the election official mailing address is Election Office, 113 W. Beauregard Ave., San Angelo, TX, 76903.

For any questions or information, contact the election office at 325-659-6541.”

Below is a picture of the “ballot” that is being sent to residents.