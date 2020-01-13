Tom Green County deer population steady as hunting season draws to close

SAN ANGELO, TX – The current extended deer season is drawing to a close, ending the weekend of January 18 and 19. As many hunters rush to fulfill any remaining tags there are a few things to keep in mind. For one, be sure to check stipulations and season restrictions for a given county as they do vary. Also, chronic wasting disease, which previously had been spotted in mule deer in far West Texas has been detected in whitetail deer in the De Rio area according to Texas Parks and Wildlife staff.

For more information on CWD including precautions officials encourage hunters to visit the parks and wildlife website. For Tom Green County, initial indications are of a steady and average deer population. “Currently the rough estimate of Tom Green County deer population is sitting at around 40,000 deerm” said Major Jason Huebner with Texas Parks and Wildlife. “That stays relatively stable through most years.”

Winters in West Texas are typically low impact and officials say the next biggest impact on population is drought. As fawns are produced, time will tell how the current population fluctuates.

We’ll have updated information on the traffic from this hunting season once it closes out.