Today is the last day to register to vote in the March 3 Primary

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas voters will head to the polls March 3 to select their major party candidates for several statewide races and legislative seats. Today is the last day to register to vote in that election.

“It’s gonna help insure that you are able to participate in the election. Of course, if you don’t get registered by today and we can’t find you registered and you can’t vote a limited ballot, we won’t be able to count your ballot. You are required to register thirty days before an election,” said Vona Hudson, Elections Administrator for Tom Green County.

Those who are not yet registered must do so in-person at the Edd B. & Frances Frink Keyes Building located at 113 W. Beauregard Street in San Angelo, by 5:00pm today. Those who just need to update their information can do so online.

“All they have to do is fill out that application form. There’s also an option to go online and update your information through the votetexas.gov website. That should be transferred to us as well. Everything just needs to be done or postmarked by today,” explained Hudson.

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is February 21st. You are only allowed to vote by mail for one of the following four reasons:

You will not be in your county March 3 (election day) or the entire span of early voting.

You are sick or disabled.

You will be 65 years old or older by election day.

You are confined in jail but otherwise eligible (i.e., not convicted of a felony).

“To apply for a ballot by mail, folks need to reapply every year. We have to have it in the office by the 21st. Once we start early voting on the 18th, they can’t be walked in, it has to go through the mail. Folks are also confused because by law, it has to be the voter that’s walking it in. A husband can’t turn in their wife’s and vise-versa,” added Hudson.

Early voting begins on February 18th and will run until February 28th.

“Early voting starts on the 18th. That week we’ll be here 8:00am to 5:00pm. We will be here on that weekend, Saturday from 7:00am to 7:00pm and Sunday from 12:30pm to 5:30pm. That last week we’ll be here 7:00am to 7:00pm. I encourage everyone to come and vote early. There’ll probably be lines on election day and for early voting as well. We are expecting a larger turnout for this election,” added Hudson.

Election day will be on March 3rd. Click here for more information on the primary election.