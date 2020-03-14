TLCA campuses in San Angelo will extend closures in light of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In an effort to prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19, TLCA San Angelo will extend the closure of campuses through Friday, March 20th.

Here is the official statement from District Superintendent, Ron Ledbetter.

“Parents, Guardians, Students and Staff –

We want to thank you for your patience and continued support of Texas Leadership. Please see the attached letter and guidance from District Superintendent, Mr. Ron Ledbetter.

“Due to the ongoing uncertainty and our desire to prevent and slow the spread of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), TLCA San Angelo will extend the closure of campuses through Friday, March 20, 2020. As of now all activities to include clubs, athletics, and other extra-curricular activities are suspended until further notice.

Please be advised that our administrative team will be providing a survey to all our families. Please watch for this and please respond to the survey. This information could prove vital to our planning and preparation process as we deal with this challenge.”

For more information, please visit the TLCA official webpage.