Three women, one man wanted by San Angelo Police in two separate incidents

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department posted two separate announcements on their Facebook page July 16, 2020.

The first was in regard to Edward Crisp Sr. The description posted by SAPD is below.

“Edward Crisp Sr. is wanted for 2nd Degree Felony Sex Offenders Duty to Register. If you know his whereabouts, call 657-4315 or send a DM. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.”

The second post is about three women who allegedly stole clothing from a store inside of Sunset Mall. The description posted by SAPD is below.

“Can you identify these 3 female felony theft suspects? Send a DM. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.”