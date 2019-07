SAN ANGELO, TX – Saturday, July 20 in the 1900 block of North Bryant, a three car accident took place.

One vehicle was attempting to enter the Icon Cinema parking lot. As traffic slowed for them to turn, another vehicle failed to control speed and collided with one of the slowing cars. They in turn collided with the vehicle that was still turning.

No one was taken to the hospital, and the driver of the vehicle that failed to control speed was cited by SAPD.