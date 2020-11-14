Three suspects charged in Sunset Mall kidnapping

SAN ANGELO, Texas – 21-year-old Rudy Herrera and two friends have been charged with Third Degree Felony Kidnapping after investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit unfold a kidnapping plot.

Herrera and the friends, identified as 21-year-old Billie Griggs and a 16-year-old male juvenile, kidnaped Herrera’s two-year-old daughter from the child’s mother yesterday afternoon at the Sunset Mall.

A preliminary investigation revealed the trio drove to the mall, located the mother and child, and then jumped out of a pickup truck while the male juvenile suspect snatched the child in a coordinated abduction plot.

As officers were preparing to issue a community-wide Nixle Alert for kidnapping, Herrera was tipped-off that police were involved and then preemptively called police to report the child was in his possession.

Shortly after, police located the child with Herrera, Griggs, and the juvenile suspect at a residence located in the 200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Herrera, Griggs, and the juvenile suspect have been charged with Kidnapping.

The child was returned safely to her mother.

Press Release Courtesy of San Angelo Police Department

More Stories for you

• Fugitive arrested in San Angelo after pursuit by Tom Green County sheriff deputies

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Friday, November 13, 2020, deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office and officers of t…

• San Angelo ISD Hiring Substitute Teachers, Increased Pay Incentive

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Join our San Angelo ISD team to make a difference in your community and earn extra money for the h…

• City of San Angelo, Health Department report 221 new positive cases of COVID-19 November 13, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in S…

• City of San Angelo COVID-19 update: Friday, November 13, 2020

SAN ANGELO, TX — Mayor Brenda Gunter held a press conference at the McNease Convention Center at 11:00 AM, Friday N…

• Infant who tested positive for heroin dies in hospital

SAN ANGELO, TX — Two-month-old infant, Brixlee Marie Lee died of her injuries on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. …

• City of San Angelo: San Angelo Rail Port construction set to begin before end of year

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the City of San Angelo, construction on the San Angelo Rail Port will begin in the…