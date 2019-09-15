Third annual Elktober fest in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – Third annual Elktober Fest was held Saturday, September 14 at Elk Lodge 1880 on S. Chadbourne. The organization does work throughout the community, most notably with veterans as well as special needs children.

The Elktober event has seen growth each year it has been held and organizers say it is a great help in informing the public about the organization and their work.

“Well tonight we’re basically going to have some food and drinks for people so they don’t die of thirst given the weather we’ve been having,” said Kyle Mantel, president for lodge 1880. “Just [to] sit down and talk with our members and see what we’re about.”

To apply for membership contact the lodge or a local member.