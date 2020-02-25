Third Annual ASU Education Symposium

Brooks Gibbs, featured speaker for ASU Education Symposium

Courtesy: Angelo State University

Angelo State University will host its third annual Education Symposium featuring author and educator Brooks Gibbs, founder of “Squabbles” and “Raise Them Strong,” on Monday, March 2, in the Houston Harte University Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive.

The symposium will consist of two separate presentations at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the University Center’s C.J. Davidson Conference Center. Both presentations are open free to the public.

Gibbs is an award-winning social skills educator who specializes in teaching youth how to be emotionally resilient, and inspires them to live by the Golden Rule. A popular youth speaker, he has presented over 2,500 speeches, and his viral videos have been translated into 20 languages and amassed more than 200 million views.

More details are available on his website at brooksgibbs.com.

Gibbs’ ASU presentation is sponsored by the ASU College of Education, ASU President’s Circle, and ASU student chapters of the Kappa Delta Pi international education honor society, Council for Exceptional Children and Texas Classroom Teachers Association.

Courtesy: ASU Office of Communication and Marketing

