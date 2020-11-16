Think in a Box debuts new escape room and website

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Think in a Box Escape Rooms in San Angelo has something new to show long time fans and new entrants alike. A new intermediate escape room, replacing “Bomblastic” called, “The Franchise.” Due to the ongoing pandemic, there are no longer blended groups, and also no need to specify that a room is just for your group. Think in a Box is flexible on their mask policy, but takes thorough steps to sterilize rooms between groups.

“People as they come in they are wearing their mask,” said Lisa Lewis, Owner of Think in a Box Escape Rooms. “We do let masks generally be their discretion, and especially once they’re in the room we do spray all of the rooms we spray. We’re actually struggling with some of our locks because we spray so much alcohol. So we spray between whenever we reset the rooms.”

The business also has a new website, and despite difficulties during the pandemic is still open for business. Their last new escape room, “Tesla’s Coffin,” debuted in Halloween 2019. But Think in a Box hasn’t just remained committed to thrilling customers with brain bending puzzles, their continued existence has served the broader community as well. Those who work at Think in a Box and run the games are excited to see the “ah-ha” moments as players experience this new room. To experience “Franchise” for yourself, visit their website.