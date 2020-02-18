There’s still time to register for the upcoming “Together at the Table” event

Mary Herbert with the Texas Hunger Initiative stopped by the KLST studio to let viewers know that there is still time to register for their upcoming “Together at the Table” event on Thursday, February 27th.

The registration fee is $10 and the last day you are able to register is Wednesday, February 25th. The registration website is: https://tinyurl.com/hunger-is

If you go: The event will be held at the Education Service Center – Region XV from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

