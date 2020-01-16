There’s still time to get tickets for the Western Dance

Crystal Jansa and Sadie Farr talk with Kristen about the upcoming Western Dance, scheduled for Saturday, January 25th at The Cactus Hotel at 7 p.m.

Time: VIP entry at 6 pm General Admission at 7 pm

Price: General Admission – $65, VIP – SOLD OUT

Entertainment from Matt Caldwell

Food catered by The Pit Barbecue

We will have complimentary wine, beer, and even a few White Claws!

Our casino room will be bigger than ever, including craps tables, roulette, and blackjack!

Buy your tickets at www.sajuniorleague.com/western-dance

