There are currently zero cases of COVID-19 at Goodfellow Air Force Base

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Goodfellow Air Force Base has continued to update the public via their official web page on the current COVID-19 standings on base.

As of right now, there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. The air force base will continue to practice the recommended safety measures stated by the Centers for Disease Control.

Effective immediately, the local leave and pass area is defined as the 50 mile radius surrounding the base. This will continue until further notice and this policy will be continually evaluated.

For all information regarding how Goodfellow Air Force Base is handling the COVID-19 situation, please visit their official web page.