“Then & Now” art exhibit at Angelo State University

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Now at the Angelo State University Art Gallery, you can find Arkansas-based artist Sammy Peters’ exhibit, “Then & Now.”

Peters is ASU’s “2019 Edwards Trust Distinguished Lecturer.” An abstract expressionist, Peters’ “Then & Now” exhibition has works that include pieces he painted in the 1960s.

The exhibit will be open for free public viewing from 9am to 5om weekdays until September 27th.

“As a teaching gallery, we try to bring an artist to expose our students as well as the community to work they normally wouldn’t see in the area. I think this is a spectacular show to expose people to something that might be a little challenging but also very interesting,” said Randy Hall, a professor of art at Angelo State University.

Peters will be giving a gallery talk on September 25th at 3:30pm in the ASU Art Gallery, and a lecture on September 26th at 3:00pm in the ASU University Center.