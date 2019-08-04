The third annual Music for Meals

Meals for the Elderly puts on a fundraising event to help pay for meals for seniors in Runnels County

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Meals for the Elderly put on their third annual Music for Meals event on Saturday, August 3, 2019. They joined forces with Abilene’s Meals on Wheels, since a portion of the meals they provide, goes to Runnels County.

It started at 5:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall in Rowena. Tickets were $15 dollars, that included a delicious pork loin steak dinner and children 10-years old and under were free. They served over 375 people that night.

This family event also included music from legendary country blues band, Crossfire. The community danced and partook in live and silence auctions.

Meals for the Elderly is not a government program, it operates with the help of donations and volunteers. Over 170 frail individuals in Runnels County, will be benefiting from this fundraiser.