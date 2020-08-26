The Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission Eliminated All Bars and Nightclubs in the State of Texas

Many bars around the state are eager to reopen under these new guidelines

SAN ANGELO, TX – On Tuesday morning, the TABC held an emergency meeting and the TBNA released a new plan, allowing bars to meet the 51 percent food sale threshold and reopen as a restaurant. These two separate events allowed Texas bars to proceed with these new adjustments.

“This allowed anybody who was able to go and say okay well I’m either going to partner with a food truck, or I’m going to bring in outside catering and allow off premise food to qualify now and to qualify you as a restaurant.” TBNA president Michael Klein said.

Meanwhile at the Chadbourne Tavern, owner Fernando Fuentes is excited to be back in business, but there will be new challenges ahead for them.

“It’s really tough,” Fuentes said. “You know this year 2020 has been a really tremendous year, but we’ve been down for a few months. We got the green light to actually open up a 51%. Now we don’t have to put the kitchen in as we were trying to do. We can actually use other resources so that’s what we’re looking at right now.”

Klein says any path forward is a positive step. This includes any member from the TBNA who were in desperate need of being open or having revenue for themselves, their employees and the landlords who own these buildings.

“The fact that in order to do this, it’s not free,” Klein said. “The state is going to have the comptroller windfall and these are very expensive permits and it’s going to take time. And like I said, what they did yesterday was they eliminated all bars and nightclubs in the state of Texas.”

Fuentes says he’s prepared for any new changes to happen within the next few weeks.

“It’s a lot more rules and regulations,” Fuentes said. “But anything to get back in business, we’re ready to follow anything just to get back. I know we’ve got our sanitizing, we have our masks and we’re going to be social distancing. I think this might be easy to get us going and get back to where I need to be.”