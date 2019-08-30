The second annual Zach Sutterfield Improvaganza

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo’s Be Theatre is holding their second annual Bad Improv, Zach Sutterfield Improvaganza on Saturday evening, to raise funds for Zach Sutterfield and his family.

The Central High School graduate was severely burned in over 70% of his body last year, in the Iconic Apartments Fire in San Marcos. That fire claimed the lives of five people, including Haley Frizzell of San Angelo.

The improve and live music event will take place at the Brookes and Bates Theatre, at the San Angelo Performing Arts Center (SAPAC). Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. but the show doesn’t start until 8:00 p.m. and it will end around 11:30 p.m. but it all depends on how much fun everyone’s having. Event goers are welcome to come and go as they please.

Tickets cost $10 dollars and they can be bought online or in-person. There will be other money giving opportunities throughout the show. The audience is recommended to bring single dollars bills to throw at the stage, as a part of one of their acts. Also, 100% of the proceeds will towards the recovery of Zach Sutterfield and his family. The audience will have a chance to see Zach on the screen, through a live phone call.

“Let’s give this family as much help and support from the community as we can, that’s the best part. Working with the family and being able to say ‘we did this for you,’ feels great. That’s part of Be Theatre’s mission, is to give back to the community and we’re happy to do that with the Sutterfield family,” expressed Elena Kent, who is the Founder and Artistic Director of Be Theatre.

This program couldn’t have been possible without the help of our local community. SAPAC donated their space. Angelo State University’s (ASU) Radio and Film Department is helping audience members see Zach through the screen and ASU’s Theatre Department is helping with ushering.