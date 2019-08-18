SAN ANGELO, Texas – The second annual San Angelo Bandits Car Show took place from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019. It was a fundraising effort to benefit their non-profit organization, which provides youth football and cheerleading.

The event was held at Kwik Kar Lube & Wash on Sherwood Way. There was a car show, music, games and food. Every person who bought a plate from Reyna’s Taco, got a chance to win door prizes every hour.

The purpose of this fundraiser wasn’t only to raise money. The San Angelo Bandits Youth Football and Cheer want to let the community know who they are. Their youth teams meet every Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays at Kirby Park from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., to practice and compete against teams all over Texas. They welcome the community to pay them a visit and become involved in their organization.

“It’s exciting. I know San Angelo has always been good. There are a lot of businesses willing to help out. It’s up to us adults and organizations to get together, so that we can help out our youth,” expressed Eddie Vega, who is a Board Member at the San Angelo Bandits Youth Football and Cheer.