The San Angelo public information office expands their COVID-19 reporting insight

SAN ANGELO, TX – The city of San Angelo has experienced many changes since the first reported coronavirus cases back in March. With the recent surge the past month, the public information office increased their reporting skills.

“When we first started putting information out about the pandemic, it was just a few lines of total test positives and negatives and that was about it,” San Angelo public information officer Brian Groves said. “Now we are listing case information, we’re listing demographics, we’re listing a great deal of information.”

With new updates administered by the FDA, the San Angelo health department has a more in-depth analysis of how the COVID-19 testing is conducted. This information is then passed onto the public information office.

“So there are three different kinds of tests,” Groves said. “There’s a PCR test, an antigen test and then an antibody test, and the antibody tests test for past infections and not current infections. So the PCR and the antigens, we recognize both of those when it comes to positives because both of them are confirmed positives by the FDA.”

The amount of information that is received differentiates on the weekdays compared to weekends.

“Friday we get a great deal of more information from our health department,” Groves said. “We get the total tests, we get how many people are in the hospital and how many people are in the ICU. We get the negative total for the week and we get a positive rate.”

The most important aspect when reporting coronavirus cases is making sure all the information is correct. This can be challenging at times.

“We want to be accurate,” Groves said. “And that’s definitely one of the things is that it takes time to make sure. We’re a two person office and so we double check each other every time and we’re making sure that we have the right amount of tests. We have the right amount of people that are listed, because we want to get right the first time and we don’t want to have to issue a clarification or correction or anything like that.”