The San Angelo N.A.A.C.P. unit will host Juneteenth events virtually

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Juneteenth celebration events have either been cancelled or revamped as virtual during the coronavirus pandemic. The San Angelo N.A.A.C.P. will be hosting one virtually.

“We’ve watched the news over the last day or so,” San Angelo N.A.A.C.P. president Sherley Spears said. “Even though our mayor is concerned about all the new numbers, a lot of people are contracting the disease and it’s concerning. So I think we definitely made the right decision by hosting this event virtually.”

Events held within the Juneteenth celebration is a necessity for all attendees this year.

“We have three days of activities that are going on, and we have introduced the national campaign of ‘We Are Done Dying, where we’re looking at policy areas,” Spears said. “So we’ve included that in our celebration and think that we have a pretty good program.”

Due to the ongoing protests nationwide, the San Angelo N.A.A.C.P. unit will continue to express their concerns.

“I think this was a concern as I mentioned previously,” Spears said. “We’ve had our discussion with the chief of police about some demands or requests that we have, and just yesterday in the newspaper. I see that the city under the mayor’s direction has formed a new group of community people.”

At the end of the day, calls for national police reforms during the celebration and federal recognition of the holiday are growing in urgency.

“Ultimately, our thought will be on criminal justice reform,” Spears said. “So we’re hopeful that we can continue to work with the chief of police and the city of San Angelo, as a representative of the civil rights of disenfranchised people to make those changes happen.”