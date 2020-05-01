The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts makes plans to reopen

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With Governor Abbott’s recent announcement allowing some businesses and public venues to reopen beginning today, the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts has been creating its own reopening plan.

“We are eager to be able to welcome back our visitors, but our top priority is the safety and well-being of both visitors and staff. So, opening again to the public will be a gradual and carefully considered process,” said Howard Taylor, the museum’s director. “In any event, it will take us nearly a month to make the necessary transition between exhibitions and we must remain closed during that process regardless.”

Beginning Monday, May 4, a limited number of museum staff will be installing the 23rd San Angelo National Ceramic Competition exhibit in the museum’s galleries. Staff who are returning to work on-site will wear masks and will continue to follow social distancing guidelines.

The target date for a gradual reopening to the public is the first week of June. New protocols must be established to protect visitors and staff from exposure to COVID-19, including limiting the number of people in the building at any given time. Staff will be trained in these new protocols before the museum can open. Further details, including new visitor procedures, will be announced via SAMFA’s website and social media accounts. The Ceramic Competition will remain on display through September 6.

Educational programs for the summer have been reorganized, also. The museum hopes to resume in-person summer programs at the beginning of July, if circumstances permit, with June programming made available online and via take-home kits.

For now, SAMFA is continuing its efforts to make great programming available in alternative formats, including the online gallery of the 23rd San Angelo National Ceramic Competition and the educational resources on the website and social media channels. The museum will continue to explore more ways to bring great programming to our community. Visit www.samfa.org for more information.

Release and Image Courtesy: San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts