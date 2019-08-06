The San Angelo ISD will be welcoming 173 new teachers this fall

This week, 173 new teachers are attending the San Angelo Independent School District’s “New Teacher Academy.”

“We’re super excited that they’re here. We think San Angelo ISD is a great place to work, teach and collaborate. It’s a very professional place and our teachers have a huge heart for children and for their families. The work that teachers do is so important for our community,” said Jennifer Crutchfield, Communications Director for the San Angelo Independent School District.

The educators will be collaborating and learning about district initiatives as well as structuring and managing a classroom for student success.

Both new to the district and new to the profession teachers are attending the 5-day long training. For those who are new to the profession, “New Teacher Academy” is the beginning of their teaching journey.

While SAISD tries to equip new teachers as best as they can before the school year begins, they continue to offer them support throughout the year.

“As you become seasoned and experienced, we have what we call an art and science of teaching. The science improves and the art of teaching also improves. We just support that throughout the year,” added Crutchfield.

Once “New Teacher Academy” is over, educators will continue to receive professional training at their individual campuses. On August 15th, new teachers and all other district employees will attend the annual back-to-school convocation before children begin classes on August 21st.