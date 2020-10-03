The San Angelo Elks Lodge hosted semi-annual fall garage sale

The next event the San Angelo Elks Lodge will host is the "Home Away From Home" event on Christmas Day.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Elks Lodge hosted their semi-annual fall garage sale this morning.

The proceeds from this goes to their elks national foundation which allows the San Angelo location to be number one in the state. The Concho Valley location has completed this milestone over the past seven years to say the least. The lodge accepted items from participants until this past Friday. This will ultimately help their children with special needs programs. The veterans programs will also benefit from this garage sale.

“We work very hard,” San Angelo Elks Lodge secretary Harry Thomas said. “We’ve been here since 1953 and we’ve invested almost $2 million and $1.97 million in this particular community, and we’re going to continue to do that. The 140 members that we have are ready to get back in and do a little socializing.”

