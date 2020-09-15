The Salvation Army San Angelo Sets Out to “Rescue Christmas” Due to Immense Impact of COVID-19

The Salvation Army is launching their holiday fundraising campaign earlier this year. Officials say this is due to the increasing need caused by the pandemic.

The San Angelo Salvation Army office released this statement on September 15, 2020.

“For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early across the country in order to rescue Christmas. The funds raised through the organization’s iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high.

Based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, the organization could serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree – assuming the resources are available. In San Angelo we served over 800 children last year. If we see the same level of increased requests for service, that would mean at least 1000 children who need our help this holiday season.

At the same time, due to the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins, and the decline in foot traffic, The Salvation Army could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettles, which would limit their capability to provide services for the most vulnerable. To put this in perspective, last year $126 million was raised nationally through about 30,000 red kettles. Locally we placed 18 kettles and raised 105,000.

“We have experienced heightened need for our basic services since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Major Stan Carr. “The Salvation Army works 365 days a year to meet the needs of individuals and families in San Angelo and relies on the generous support of donors and businesses to make this possible. We anticipate that that the holidays will be a particularly challenging time for many, and we are committed to doing our part, with the communities support, to Rescue Christmas for those who come to us for assistance.”

The Salvation Army San Angelo Is continuing to provide, clothing, food, protection from extreme cold when the weather drops below freezing,and emotional and spiritual support to those in need. Now more than ever, they’re making it safer and simpler to donate in order to support the most vulnerable in Tom Green and surrounding counties:

The best way to ensure that these vital services continue is to enlist in Love’s Army with a sustaining monthly gift of $25 per month.

To help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners, The Salvation Army has adopted nationally mandated safety protocols.

Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any red kettle in SAN ANGELO.

Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount.

Donate physical gifts in bulk.

Adopt additional Angels to give hope and joy to kids and families in need through The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. Visit RescueChristmas.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year. If you need services or know of someone in need, please visit call 325.655.6981 or visit us at SALVATIONARMYSANANGELO.ORG.

About the Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.”