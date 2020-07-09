The local radio business has become a trusted media source when providing COVID-19 facts

The local radio business will continue to provide COVID-19 facts as much as possible

SAN ANGELO, TX – While trust is at an all-time low for most national news media, the attitude is quite the opposite for radio. Foster Communications has been a trusted source for both active and new listeners in the San Angelo area.

“We’re not going to be able to tell how this has affected our listenership,” Foster Communication vice president and general manager Rick Mantooth said. “What I can tell you is that we’ve had a great deal of more interaction with our listeners over the last several months since all of this began in March.”

From their recent activity on the phone lines to remote broadcasts, the overall listenership is still strong. The basic routines so far have not significantly changed despite the ongoing pandemic.

“In San Angelo we have a tendency to be more San Angelo centric if you will,” Mantooth said. “So we’re doing a lot more updates about what’s happening locally with COVID numbers, with how it’s affecting our listeners and our businesses.”

Social distancing is practiced throughout the entire building. The on-air studios have a solo effort since there’s only one D.J. per room.

“We are fortunate that we have a pretty large building and our offices are pretty spacious,” Mantooth said. “And so we are able to distance within the building. We wear masks as we enter and we wear masks as we walk the hallways.”

The COVID-19 impact has increased the dependability in delivering facts to all listeners.

“COVID has only changed what we tell you,” Mantooth said. “It’s not changed the way we tell you what we need to tell you. But obviously, radio is going to do what it’s always done and that is, pay attention to what our listeners need and what they want.”