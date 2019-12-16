The Lady of Agreda musical stage performance is in development

SAN ANGELO, TX – Many may recall when the documentary about Maria de Agreda or the Lady in Blue premiered in San Angelo early in 2019. Now, a creative team from Houston is visiting the Concho Valley to conduct research as they prepare to bring “The Lady of Agreda” to the stage.

“She’s a story that nobody knows about in terms of [those] outside of San Angelo,” said executive producer Donna Fujimoto Cole. “So even the people from San Angelo should come and see this musical because it’s going to be beautiful, and they’re going to be so proud.” Cole is the owner of Pantheon Producers LLC, which is funding the production.

The team visiting San Angelo and Paint Rock consists of the production’s director, executive producer and line producer, as well as their composer and lyricist. Director and Texas native Bruce Lumpkin is highly aware of the importance of their research, even as rehearsals approach. “I know that I am incredibly excited about this project [and] of the potential of it,” said Lumpkin. “As I keep saying to the entire team, this is bigger than all of us combined what we’re working on here and the journey is going to be incredible. I mean it’s been incredible up to this point but we start rehearsals the 17th of February.”

Several team members spoke to the universality of the story, emphasizing that regardless of the religious beliefs of the audience, there is something to enjoy for everyone. That sentiment was echoed in their recognition of Maria de Agreda’s story as a point of pride for West Texas and the Concho Valley. Among the stops the team made while in the area they visited the Lady in Blue statues along the Concho River, viewed pink pearls at Legend Jewelers and went out to Paint Rock for a tour and conversation with a local historian.