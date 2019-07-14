The Kids Eat Free 10th anniversary celebration

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Today was the 10th anniversary celebration for the Kid’s Eat Free Summer Meals Program.

This program is a part of Texas Hunger Initiative and it’s been providing free meals to children in the months of July and August, when school is out.

In these 10 years, they’ve served over 168,000 meals to children and combined with hungry parents and volunteers, over 200,000 meals.

Over 150 people were expected to attend today’s free family event. It was held from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and hosted by San Angelo State Park.

There was coloring, Bison and Longhorn tours, decorating ornaments and lunch was provided.

“We’ve had a lot of different people help us over the years. It’s really one of those things like, ‘it takes a village’ to do something. This program is definitely like that,” said Mary Herbert who is the Regional Director of the Texas Hunger Initiative in San Angelo.

The Kids Eat Free program is made possible with the help of local churches, organizations, and volunteers.